The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from 2 Chainz, Larry June, Tyga, and more. On the eve of Kendrick Lamar’s big star turn at Super Bowl LIX and just a week removed from the Grammys, it’s relatively quiet on the new release front — but not completely silent. Saba & No ID shared the latest single from their long-awaited collaborative project, “Woes Of The World.” LiAngelo Ball — AKA GELO — added a New Orleans legend to the remix of his breakout single “Tweaker,” which now features Lil Wayne. Pardison Fontaine and Cardi B reconnected on a record for the first time in six years with “Toot It Up.” And IDK and Denzel Curry continued their longstanding collaborative chemistry on their new release, “S.U.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending February 7, 2025.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Krept & Konan — Young Kingz II The long-running British rap duo nod to their 2013 breakout mixtape, penning an earnest sequel consisting of 18 tracks with appearances from UK rap pioneers like Chip and Ghetts, alongside appearances from dancehall veterans Popcaan and Sizzla. It’s a remarkably accessible project for stateside listeners and Brit-rap newcomers, with moody beats and vivid storytelling rhymes running the gamut from more contemporary drill style to chill afrobeats.

Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist — Life Is Beautiful The Alchemist lays down an impressive spread of his signature production for the two rappers’ cross-coastal collaboration. The lush sound beds give the laid-back lyricists plenty of space for their hazed boasts and low-key luxury lifestyle raps. The surprise here is how easily 2 Chainz adapts to the chill-guy format perfected by rappers like June, Curren$y, and Dom Kennedy, but don’t overlook the elevation of June’s pen to keep up with the weathered vet. Luhh Dyl — Intrude A Detroiter who has built a solid local buzz over the past couple of years with his projects The Ticket and Cart Music, Dyl jukes expectations of the Michigan style that’s grown in popularity for the last decade. While he certainly bears many hallmarks of his surroundings — a motormouthed, waterfall flow that often overruns the beats, a standoffish outlook on his home municipality — he rejects others. He’s alarmingly sincere compared to featured artists like Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, and Veeze, and he takes pride in making staunchly anti-club cruisers. Intrude peaks when it speeds up to accommodate its guests, but Dyl proves he’s plenty compelling on his own.

Tyga — NSFW It’s Tyga. You know what you’re getting. However, if that idea turns you off of this polished package of unabashed party tunes, you haven’t been paying attention. Tyga’s improvement in the pen department has gone largely unheralded over his last handful of releases (it’s subtle), but really shouldn’t be overlooked. The man knows his business and takes it seriously enough that you know it’ll hit the spot — he’s the In-N-Out Burger of West Coast party rap. There are fancier/healthier/tastier options… but sometimes you just want In-N-Out. Singles/Videos

The Underachievers — “Brand New” Y’know, it’s weird. I can’t remember the last time the Flatbush duo came across my radar, which is weird because associated acts like Flatbush Zombies and Pro Era seemingly never leave it for too long. A quick browse on Tidal tells me their last album came out pre-pandemic (2019’s Lords Of Flatbush 3) and they’ve sprinkled a handful of single, both solo and as a duo, over the past year or so, but this is the first one that broke through the noise. They still sound engaged, and if they’re making a comeback this year, consider my curiosity piqued. Flyana Boss — “Airplane Mode” Flyana Boss offers a fascinating case; unlike most acts with massively viral hit singles that seemingly lose momentum, they’ve been fairly consistent releasing new music. None of it has been an overt attempt to recreate the magic of “You Wish,” nor has it outright rejected their fun, poppy aesthetic. Maybe the zeitgeist moved on while they were living life, but personally, I would really love to see another one catch on for them. “Airplane Mode” isn’t it, but it’s an exuberant, catchy anthem that feels primed for a streaming TV placement.