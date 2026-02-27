Alex Warren Starts A New Chapter With The Punchy Single ‘Fever Dream’

Alex Warren is coming off a huge 2025 that saw “Ordinary” become one of the most-streamed songs in the world. His 2026 is off to a strong start, too, with a memorable performance at the Grammys earlier this month. Now, he’s gearing up to launch a new era with the release of today’s (February 27) new single, “Fever Dream.”
On the jaunty tune, Warren sings about meeting his wife for the first time: “Left the room the second that you walked in, somethin’ like a fever dream / Haven’t slept in weeks, I think I’m seeing things / Like our shadows dancing us out of our clothes / I’ll be damned if you love me, damned if you don’t.” A press release notes the song “marks the introduction into Warren’s next chapter.”
In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Warren discussed his songwriting process and philosophy, saying:
“I cry in almost all my sessions. I write with the same people. I have a connection and a bond with these guys. And they they’re very open. They’re very honest. They allow me to fully feel these things. I forget these things. I push these away. And when I come to write songs, I fully just allow it to happen. And I love my music. I listen to it all the time and I cry all the time. I don’t do therapy. I write songs and I listen to them.”
Listen to “Fever Dream” above and find Warren’s upcoming tour dates below.
Alex Warren’s 2026 Tour Dates: Finding Family On The Road
04/04 — Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
04/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/09 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
04/10 — Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
04/13 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
04/15 — Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
04/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/18 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
04/20 — London, UK @ The O2
04/21 — London, UK @ The O2
04/23 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle
04/24 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
04/26 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
04/27 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
04/29 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/30 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
05/02 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
05/04 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
05/06 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/07 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/30 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/08 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
06/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/19 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
06/21 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
06/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
06/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
07/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
07/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/07 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden