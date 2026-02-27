Alex Warren Starts A New Chapter With The Punchy Single ‘Fever Dream’

Alex Warren is coming off a huge 2025 that saw “Ordinary” become one of the most-streamed songs in the world. His 2026 is off to a strong start, too, with a memorable performance at the Grammys earlier this month. Now, he’s gearing up to launch a new era with the release of today’s (February 27) new single, “Fever Dream.”

On the jaunty tune, Warren sings about meeting his wife for the first time: “Left the room the second that you walked in, somethin’ like a fever dream / Haven’t slept in weeks, I think I’m seeing things / Like our shadows dancing us out of our clothes / I’ll be damned if you love me, damned if you don’t.” A press release notes the song “marks the introduction into Warren’s next chapter.”

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Warren discussed his songwriting process and philosophy, saying:

“I cry in almost all my sessions. I write with the same people. I have a connection and a bond with these guys. And they they’re very open. They’re very honest. They allow me to fully feel these things. I forget these things. I push these away. And when I come to write songs, I fully just allow it to happen. And I love my music. I listen to it all the time and I cry all the time. I don’t do therapy. I write songs and I listen to them.”

Listen to “Fever Dream” above and find Warren’s upcoming tour dates below.