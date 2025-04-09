Aminé has had a productive 2020s so far. He kicked it off with the 2020 album Limbo, then followed with the 2021 mixtape TwoPointFive and a joint project with Kaytranada, Kaytraminé, in 2023. Now, he’s got his 2025 plans locked in, as last month, he announced a new album, 13 Months Of Sunshine.

Now he’s back another taste of the project, the single “Arc de Triomphe.” The track samples The Streets’ “Has It Come To This?,” from their 2002 debut album Original Pirate Material (that’s Mike Skinner’s voice you hear on the intro and chorus).

On a bouncy beat, Aminé complements the rhythm of the instrumental with lyrics like, “Jesus Christ had dreads, so yes, I’ma shake ’em / Walk up to party, baby, ‘As-salamu alaykum’ / I hate that flow, who’s doin ‘that creative / I’m an MC first, then a Portland native / Ay caramba, I take his b*tch then I beat the bumper / Started with the IG, then the number / Now she at my house cuttin’ up cucumbers / Yeah, and the moisturizer turn my face to a merchandiser.”

This is just the latest new song from Aminé over the past few months, as it follows “Familiar,” “Adam,” and “Passenger Princess.”

13 Months Of Sunshine is out 5/16 via 10K Projects. Find more information here.