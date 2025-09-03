Aminé has accomplished a lot over the past few years, and he takes a sun-soaked victory lap in the vibrant video for his newest song, “LA.” It’s the Portland native’s first single since the release of his third studio album, 13 Months Of Sunshine, and is a lighthearted review of his love for his adopted home.

In the colorful video, Aminé takes a tour of his favorite Los Angeles locales, including Canter’s on Fairfax, the view of Downtown from Hollywood, the Kia Forum, and the beach near Santa Monica Pier. He cruises through it all in a shimmering emerald Jeep, getting stuck in — and later flying over — the city’s inevitable freeway traffic.

“She got a Hollywood smile / She wanna text me when I’m in town / She at Escuela with a shot in her mouth / I’m on Sunset whippin about,” he raps, before teasing yet another entry in his infamous “Point Five” mixtape series. “You a rookie, I’m a vet / THREEPOINTFIVE on the way, I guess.”

Aminé is just a few weeks from the return of his Best Day Ever music festival, which will include performances from Smino, Thundercat, Zack Fox, and more. The festival will be the official launch for Aminé’s upcoming Tour De Dance promoting 13 Months Of Sunshine.

You can watch Aminé’s “LA” video above.