Miley Cyrus promised fans an Endless Summer Vacation. Aminé, on the other hand, guaranteed supporters 13 Months Of Sunshine. The “Familiar” musician is working toward making that a reality.

While Aminé can’t control the weather, he can curate a vibe that can be felt in familiar ways. Today (May 2), Aminé dropped his latest single, “Vacay” from his forthcoming independently released album.

Whether folks around the world either looking to rack up credit card points for their next trip or cashing in those rewards, “Vacay” provides them with the perfect breezy soundtrack.

“Somewhere sunny, sweatin’ with two spritz in my tummy / I’m eatin’ ravioli and the pizza with the honey / I’m o-o-o for the week, you dummy / Tannin’ her tone with a Sauvignon blanc / Been a long week, she do not miss home / She’s topless up in Marseille, France / It’s 98 degrees so the sunscreen on / My boo only like boutique hotels / I book that ’cause the brain Cornell/ Poolside, DND, no cell,” he raps.

Later in the track, Aminé shows love to another musician passionate about a good getaway. “We only wearin’ robes for the whole damn week / I’m on my Dua Lipa / I made it up The White Lotus,” he rapped.

Watch Aminé’s official lyric video for his latest single “Vacay” above.

13 Months Of Sunshine is out 5/16 via 10K Projects. Find more information here.