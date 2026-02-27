Way back in 2022, it was announced that Anderson .Paak was making his directorial debut with a movie called K-Pops!. Now, the movie is playing in AMC Theaters nationwide, and today (February 27), .Paak has shared “Keychain,” a collaboration with aespa from the movie.
The track blends .Paak’s hip-hop and funk sound with aespa’s K-pop sensibilities. In a statement, .Paak says:
“I’m excited to join forces with aespa on ‘Keychain.’ K-POPS! is all about connection, and this track reflects that perfectly. We come from different worlds, but we’re connected by the same passion for music.”
aespa adds, “Working on ‘Keychain’ with Anderson .Paak was such a fun and inspiring experience for us. We loved being part of a project that looks at K-pop from a fresh perspective, and we’re grateful to contribute our voices.”
Listen to “Keychain” above and find .Paak’s upcoming tour dates below.
Anderson .Paak’s 2026 Tour Dates
04/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
04/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
04/14 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
04/18 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
04/22 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
04/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/02 — Greater Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
05/03 — Greater Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
05/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
05/17 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
05/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
06/20 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
06/21 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
06/26 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion Berlin
07/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/03–07/05 — Glynde Place, East Sussex, UK @ Love Supreme Fest
07/04 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/11 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/14 — Milan, Italy @ San Siro
07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
10/14 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place