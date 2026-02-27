Way back in 2022, it was announced that Anderson .Paak was making his directorial debut with a movie called K-Pops!. Now, the movie is playing in AMC Theaters nationwide, and today (February 27), .Paak has shared “Keychain,” a collaboration with aespa from the movie.

The track blends .Paak’s hip-hop and funk sound with aespa’s K-pop sensibilities. In a statement, .Paak says:

“I’m excited to join forces with aespa on ‘Keychain.’ K-POPS! is all about connection, and this track reflects that perfectly. We come from different worlds, but we’re connected by the same passion for music.”

aespa adds, “Working on ‘Keychain’ with Anderson .Paak was such a fun and inspiring experience for us. We loved being part of a project that looks at K-pop from a fresh perspective, and we’re grateful to contribute our voices.”

Listen to “Keychain” above and find .Paak’s upcoming tour dates below.