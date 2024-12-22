In the hip-hop scene, Drake seems to be public enemy number one. However, the “No Face” rapper just received a public statement of appreciation from one hip-hop legend.

Yesterday (December 21), André 3000 stopped by The New York Times’ Popcast podcast to discuss all things music. During the conversation (viewable here), André 3000’s verse on Kanye West’s Donda song “Life Of The Party” became the topic of conversation. As André talked with hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, he revealed he should “thank” Drake for leaking it on his OVO Sound Radio show.

Although he expressed disappointment in the verse being used as a tactical move in Drake and Ye’s beef, he is happy to know that fans were still about to enjoy it. “I mean the history of it now, I know Kanye and Drake…were beefing at the time,” he said. “I don’t know how [this is so odd] Drake got a hold of the song before Kanye was able to put it out. And Drake released it on his radio show.”

André went on to say, due to creative differences the likelihood of his verse being released as he recorded it was up in the air. “At that point, Kanye and I weren’t really in agreeance with how the song would be release,” he said. “So, I’m not sure if it was even going to come out. I don’t know if Drake knew that the song wasn’t going to come out and said, ‘I’m going to put it out.’ Because Kanye was at a point in his life that he didn’t want any curse words on the album. And I said, ‘I’m cool with no curse words, but just take me off the song.'”

Unfortunately, the two didn’t come to an understanding before the track was eventually leaked. But André isn’t made about Drake leaking it, saying: “I kind of have to thank Drake for letting that song see the light of day.”