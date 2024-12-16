You’re not truly famous until a look-alike contest is thrown in your honor. It happened to Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Glen Powell, and over the weekend, it was Drake‘s turn.

A doppelgänger competition for the “Family Matters” rapper took place in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto, Canada on Saturday, with the winner being given $10,000 from Drake himself.

“I can barely type and a whole shock went through my body. But yes this is true and real & I hope the Drake doppelgängers ready LETSSSSSSSS GOOOOOOO,” event organizer Casuals Cakery wrote on Instagram, along with proof of a DM from Drake offering to add “10 bands to the look alike contest. As the main prize.” The bakery replied, “Just give me a min to stop hyperventilating this moment. I can’t believe this is ur account and u know about this. Omg I love you.”

According to Page Six, “Makayla Chambers ultimately took home the grand prize after she showed up to the event with her hair in two pigtails — similar to Drake’s look from earlier this year — along with a fake goatee, an oversized beige sweater and black pants. ‘Girl Drake’ beat out several other participants who dressed up as various versions of the five-time Grammy winner.”

You can see “Girl Drake’s” contest-winning look here.