Drake Takes Over An Empty Mall In His Unexpected New ‘No Face’ Video

In recent days, Drake has been putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming joint album with PartyNextDoor that’s due out soon. Amid that, he has also found some time to shoot a new music video, for his August track “No Face.”

The visual, which is currently only available on Instagram, sees Drake and some associates taking over an empty mall and doing what most people would in that scenario: drive around in ATVs and SUVs.

Playboi Carti featured on the initial version of the song, but his contributions have since been removed from the track.

When the song initially dropped, it was believed to be a Kendrick Lamar diss, as Drake raps (via Genius), “I don’t get sleepy off no melatonin / My therapist put in a 30-day notice / ‘Cause I keep on talkin’ ’bout beefin’ and business and money and women, there’s no diagnosis / They emptied the clip (Pfft) quick / Swapped that sh*t out and I came back reloaded / I’m just so happy that n****s who envied and held that sh*t in got to finally show it / I’m over the moon, yeah, we’ll see you boys soon / I’m spreadin’ my wings, I hop out, cocoon.”

Check out the video here.