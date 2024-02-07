andre 3000
Here Is The André 3000 Merch Available At The ‘New Blue Sun Live Tour’

André 3000 has long been known as an unconventional artist who makes some pretty unconventional moves. For instance, his first-ever solo album New Blue Sun features no beats and no rhymes, but is instead filled with improvised woodwind tunes and super-long song titles.

Now, he’s on tour for the new album, but as it turns out, there is one way he’s been very conventional: In his tour merch offerings. Per a social media post from someone who apparently attended one of the shows, the options are a fairly basic collection of tees, hoodies, and beanies. The T-shirts and hoodies all feature the tour stops on the back, while one (my favorite) reads “Listen To Sade” on the front. The tees are $80, the hoodies are $120 and the beanies — which look just like the ones André himself has been wearing lately, on some Jacques Cousteau tip — are $45. Check out a photo below.

André 3000’s New Blue Sun Live tour dates

01/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Crown Hill Theatre
01/31 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (8 p.m. show)
01/31 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m. show)
02/01 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (8 p.m. show)
02/01 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m. show)
02/02 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (8 p.m. show)
02/02 — New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30 p.m. show)
02/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church
02/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church
02/08 — Detroit, MI @ Cliff Bell’s
02/09 —Detroit, MI @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple (7 p.m. show)
02/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple (10 p.m. show)
02/12 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/13 — Chicago, IL @ 1357 N Elston
02/15 — Chicago, IL @ Garfield Park Conservatory (7 p.m. show)
02/15 — Chicago, IL @ Garfield Park Conservatory (9 p.m. show)
02/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
02/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
02/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (7 p.m. show)
02/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (9 p.m. show)
02/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
03/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
03/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
03/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
03/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

