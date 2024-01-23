After years filled with fans’ pleas, André 3000 finally released his solo debut album, New Blue Sun. Although the project was far from what longtime supporters expected, the public has come to love the multi-instrumental-only body of work. Tonight (January 23), the musician will host an IMAX Live Experience for folks to enjoy the tracks. But the live programming doesn’t stop there.

Moments ago, André 3000 revealed that he and his magical flute are set to hit the road as part of his New Blue Sun Live Tour later his month. Across the 23-date run, collaborators featured on the album, Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks, have been confirmed as additional tour support.

Unlike André 3000’s thoughts on when rappers should age it up, there isn’t an age restriction on the live shows. Tickets for the New Blue Sun Live Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, January 24. Find more information here.