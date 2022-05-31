Anita Baker is a 40-year recording industry veteran and currently performing a Las Vegas residency. During her show Sunday night (May 29), she acknowledged one guest in particular: Chance The Rapper. Baker said that Chance helped her regain ownership of her master recordings from her former labels, which she’d been trying to do until last year.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records, Mister Chance The Rapper is right there,” she said. Chance himself later reciprocated on Twitter, posting a video of the touching moment and writing, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Funnily enough, Chance has also had social media run-ins with other R&B legends that led to unexpected shout-outs. In 2020, Dionne Warwick playfully teased Chance over his stage name, leading to an invitation to record together. That culminated in their November 2021 collaboration “Nothing’s Impossible.”

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old rapper appears to be rolling out a new project, releasing a new single, “Child Of God,” and writing exercises such as “A Bar About A Bar” as he highlights local Chicago artists.