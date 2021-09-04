For at least the past six months, Anita Baker put up a hard fight to regain control of her masters after her previous label refused to return them. “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts,” the singer wrote in a tweet back in March. “They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.” Her message earned support from Chance The Rapper and Taylor Swift, the latter who had her own well-publicized battle for her masters.

All My Children Are Coming Home

Catalog🎉

Impossible Things Happen🎁…

Every.

Single.

Day.

Gratefully❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OgYaxNmip — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 3, 2021

Thankfully, Baker finally won control of her masters and she took to Twitter to share the news. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” she wrote in a tweet attached with an image that displayed vinyl records of her first five albums. “Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.” Shortly thereafter, a fan asked her if the news meant that they could stream her music again. “Yes. Chil’ren….” she replied. “STREAM ON [music note and ballon emojis] ABXO.”

Baker’s catalog consists of seven albums, one live album, and a compilation project. It includes her No. 1 1988 album Giving You the Best That I Got and three additional top-five projects: 1990’s Compositions, 1994’s Rhythm Of Love, and 2004’s My Everything.