For at least the past six months, Anita Baker put up a hard fight to regain control of her masters after her previous label refused to return them. “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts,” the singer wrote in a tweet back in March. “They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.” Her message earned support from Chance The Rapper and Taylor Swift, the latter who had her own well-publicized battle for her masters.

Thankfully, Baker finally won control of her masters and she took to Twitter to share the news. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” she wrote in a tweet attached with an image that displayed vinyl records of her first five albums. “Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.” Shortly thereafter, a fan asked her if the news meant that they could stream her music again. “Yes. Chil’ren….” she replied. “STREAM ON [music note and ballon emojis] ABXO.”

Baker’s catalog consists of seven albums, one live album, and a compilation project. It includes her No. 1 1988 album Giving You the Best That I Got and three additional top-five projects: 1990’s Compositions, 1994’s Rhythm Of Love, and 2004’s My Everything.

