In some respects, Dionne Warwick could be considered old-fashioned. For example, Warwick (who turns 80 years old on December 12) doesn’t get why artists today have the word “The” in their stage names or intentionally spell words wrong, and she spent part of her weeknd (intentional misspelling) going after some of the most famous offenders (all in good fun, of course).

Her first target was Chance The Rapper, at whom she tweeted, “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” She added in another tweet, “I am now Dionne the Singer,” before continuing with some praise for Chance: “‘Holy’ by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now.”

Chance was beside himself after Warwick’s tweets, replying, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” He added, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.” Warwick responded, “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”

After the Chance encounter, she moved on to her next target, tweeting, “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.” She then called out The Weeknd, tweeting, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd.” Like Chance, The Weeknd responded by indicating that he was thrilled by the interaction, writing, “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day.”

Warwick concluded this saga by confirming what most people already suspected: That her criticisms weren’t meant to be hostile. She tweeted, “It’s all in good fun. Of course I am just kidding. Those talented young men were good sports & very respectful! Enjoy your Sunday. Stay kind.”

This comes a few days after Warwick shouted out Taylor Swift, who, like Chance and The Weeknd, was also happy to receive some attention from the legend.