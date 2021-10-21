While Kawhi Leonard won’t be suiting up for the Clippers anytime soon this season following offseason ACL surgery, he’s been keeping busy as a co-executive producer for the Culture Jam Vol. 1 compilation, scheduled to be released tomorrow via Virgin Music. Yesterday, Uproxx reported on the latest video drop from the album for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie And Capella Gray’s “Bestie.” The track follows the first two releases from the album: Rod Wave and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Everything Different” and “Waves” by Gunna and Polo G.

Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam The Album Vol. 1 (Part 1) TONIGHT 9pm pst/ 12am est pic.twitter.com/Vz2nGrxkPX — Culture Jam (@culturejam) October 21, 2021

Now, one day ahead of the release, the full tracklist has been shared and it looks like Kawhi plucked the cream of the crop from All-Star Weekend function. “Gotta Have It” with Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don, and recent Uproxx cover star Wale stands out as one to get hyped on. It should be noted that Leonard indicated that part of the proceeds will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. In addition to the album, Leonard is presenting the Culture Jam Sports And Music Festival (CJ21) featuring Cordae, Bluebuckslean, and others, held at the Shrine Auditorium in LA on November 21st.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave — “Everything Different”

2. Gunna and Polo G — “Waves”

3. Lil Uzi Vert — “Thankful”

4. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Capella Grey — “Bestie”

5. Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don, and Wale — “Gotta Have It”

6. Yung Bleu and NLE Choppa — “Everywhere You Go”

7. Bluebucksclan — “No Thank You”

Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam Vol. 1 is out 10/22 via Virgin Music. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.