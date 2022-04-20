While Antonio Brown won’t be catching any passes from NFL quarterbacks anytime soon, the wide receiver-turned-rapper just dropped a new album. The guest list for Brown’s (who performs under the AB moniker) album, Paradigm, is loaded and features not one, but two guest appearances from Brooklyn drill heavyweight Fivio Foreign.

Also appearing on the album, which features a heavy drill rap sound, are Young Thug, Keyshia Cole, 42 Dugg, French Montana, YdTheBest, Shuki Internatonal, and even DaBaby. Believe it or not, Paradigm is AB’s second solo effort, along with 2020’s Himmothy. Brown was recently named the President of Kanye West’s Donda Sports division. AB and Kanye recently expressed interest in buying the Denver Broncos. The pair are also each slated to appear at the Rolling Loud Miami festival and now Brown will have a new album’s worth of songs to perform on stage.

Check out the Paradigm album art and tracklist below.

1. “Champions” featuring Fivio Foreign

2. “Business Boomin” featuring DaBaby

3. “Get In My Bag” featuring Young Thug

4. “Put That Shit On”

5. “Pit Not The Palace (Remix)” featuring 42 Dugg & French Montana

6. “Half a Moon” featuring Fivio Foreign

7. “Ptsd” feat. Jacquees

8. “Don’t Leave” featuring. Keyshia Cole

9. “Chilly Waters”

10. “Pit Not The Palace”

11. “Shuki Diamonds” featuring YdTheBest & Shuki Internatonal

Paradigm is out now via CAB Records. Listen to it here.

