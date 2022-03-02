Last night, Rolling Loud announced the lineup for its impending return to Miami this summer with headliners Future, Kanye West (billed as “Ye”), and Kendrick Lamar, but one name, in particular, jumped out at fans. The mysterious “AB” listed in the second line of the Friday section was intriguing, prompting some fans to wonder whether it was NFL wide receiver (and Miami native), Antonio Brown, most recently of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As it turns out, it was!

Rolling Loud confirmed that “Yes, that’s Antonio Brown on our lineup,” with a tweet earlier today coinciding with the former Buccaneer’s own announcement that he would be performing, which he shared on his Instagram Story alongside a snippet of his debut single, “Pit Not The Palace.” He also tweeted the Rolling Loud flyer with the song’s title, generating even more buzz for his stage debut.

Pit Not the Palace pic.twitter.com/dWtTZh1VoG — AB (@AB84) March 2, 2022

Yes, that’s Antonio Brown on our lineup — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) March 2, 2022

Brown’s exit from the Tampa Bay team was controversial; during a January 2 game against the Jets in New York, he stormed off the field, peeling off his uniform as he went. Later it was revealed that he had a serious injury when he left the game and he claimed that he was cut from the team for not playing hurt after helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl just a year prior.

It looks like he’ll have a soft landing if he chooses not to return to the NFL, joining the ranks of rapper athletes such as Damian Lillard and Miles Bridges of the NBA as he prepares for his festival debut. Rolling Loud’s Miami event is July 22-24, with tickets going on sale Monday, March 7 at 12 pm ET.