It’s officially December, which is when folks tend to start looking back on how their year went. That perhaps most notably applies to the music world, as early December is when users of streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify get their year-end listening activity recaps that take over social media. Well, Apple Music’s version of that, Replay 2024, has arrived today (December 3).

The experience is available now via either the Apple Music app (for iPhone users on iOS 18.1 or later) or replay.music.apple.com.

Aside from the usual look at a user’s most-playing songs, artists, and albums of the year, Apple has introduced some new features this year. Previously, users could see if they were among the top 100 listeners of a certain artist or genre, but now that has been expanded to the top 500 and top 1,000. Users can also learn the most consecutive days they’ve listened to Apple Music.

Other highlights include the top artist streak, which lets users see if they’ve had an artist as their top artist for consecutive months. There’s also a monthly replay, and a date of first play, so users can see when they first listened to their top song, artist, and album.

Meanwhile, Apple Music also unveiled its year-end charts today. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was the top-streamed song on Apple Music globally, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” was the most-identified song on Shazam, and Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” is the most-played song on radio worldwide.