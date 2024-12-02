Spotify recently teased the 2024 edition of Spotify Wrapped , a year-end data dump of a user’s most-played songs, artists, albums, podcasts, etc. A video shared to the digital streaming service’s social media account included nods to some of the year’s biggest albums , including Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan, Cowboy Carter by Beyonce, Brat by Charli XCX, and Hit Me Hard And Soft By Billie Eilish.

When Is Spotify Wrapped Coming Out In December 2024?

So far, all we know is that it’s “coming” (helpful!). Here’s when it’s been in previous years:

2018: December 6

2019: December 5

2020 and 2021: December 1

2022: November 30

2023: November 29

The 2024 Wrapped is going to be on the later side, since it’s already early December. But to get ready for whenever Wrapped drops, Spotify suggests users have the latest update of the app. The instructions are as follows:

1. Visit the Apple App Store if you have an iPhone or the Google Play Store if you have an Android.

2. Search and find your Spotify app.

3. Once it appears, you will see whether you have the latest version or the option to hit the “Update” button.

4. Hit “Update” and you’re all set.

Stay tuned for Spotify Wrapped 2024. It will be here soon.