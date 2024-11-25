It’s almost that time again: when you learn that “Night Moves” by Bob Seger is your most-played song for the seventh year in a row (just me?). Spotify Wrapped is coming soon , as is Apple Music Replay , which calculates an Apple Music listener’s top songs, albums, artists, playlists, genres, and stations. But when you will be able to see your 2024 Replay?

When Does Apple Music Replay Come Out For 2024?

Last year, the Apple Music Replay data was released on November 28. So, expect it to be around then for the 2024 edition.

To view your Apple Music stats, head here then sign in with the same Apple ID that you use with your Apple Music subscription. From there, you can:

-Get insights every month: Once you’re eligible, you can see your top songs, artists, and albums every month based on play count and time spent listening. And you can see any milestones you’ve reached listening to music. -See your year-end Replay: At the end of the calendar year, you can see your top songs, artists, albums, genres, playlists, and stations, along with play counts, totals, and the time that you’ve spent listening to them. -Play your year-end highlight reel: Celebrate your year in music with an audio and visual recap of the music that you listened to the most. -Share insights: Tap the Share button to share your personalized listening insights on social media.

Happy listening!