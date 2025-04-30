The latest we’ve heard from Ice Spice is the new song teaser she dropped in March, in which she proclaims to be “thick again.” Lately, it has seemed like she has more going on than music, as it’s rumored that she’s in a relationship with New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner

Are Ice Spice And Sauce Gardner Dating?

As Just Jared notes, rumors started in February, when the NFL star was spotted in the background of a video featuring Ice Spice. That month, they were also both at Druski’s Coulda Been Love premiere party in New York City.

Earlier this month, Gardner took to Instagram to share some photos featuring Ice Spice, and she even commented a “1,” Gardner’s jersey number. A couple weeks ago, the two were also spotted together at Adin Ross’ boxing match, but when they were shown on the kiss cam, they opted not to participate.

Now, there’s more new evidence. Last night (April 29), Ice shared a photo dump on Instagram, and one of the pics is of her and Gardner taking a bathroom mirror selfie. Gardner stands behind Ice Spice with his hand lingering by her waist.

So far, neither Ice Spice nor Gardner have shared a public comment about their supposed relationship.