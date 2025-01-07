Ice Spice ended 2024 on a bit of a sour note. She was one of the headliners of Australia’s Wildlands Festival on New Year’s Eve, and she was set to perform a 30-minute set. Unfortunately, by the time she took the stage, she was 25 minutes into her half-hour slot, and while festival organizers gave her an extra minute, Ice ultimately only ended up performing two songs over the course of six minutes.

At the time, festival organizers said in a statement, “We understand that Ice Spice’s delayed arrival caused some frustration. Managing a stacked festival means that we have to be extremely firm with scheduled set times. We had a strict curfew of 12:30 and needed to ensure that Chase & Status went on stage on time so you could all enjoy the NYE Countdown!”

Now, Ice Spice herself has addressed the situation.

As Billboard notes, while performing in Perth, Australia on January 4, Ice took a moment during her set to address the situation.

She said, “I’m sorry guys, surely y’all can forgive me. It was my birthday and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie.” She then performed her Nicki Minaj collaboration “Barbie World.”

This all comes after Ice delivered some new music on Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe).