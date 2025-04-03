Ice Spice Seemingly Indicates She’s Dating An NFL Star

Last year, Ice Spice faced rumors that she and Central Cee were an item. But, last summer, she declared she was single and said of Cee, “We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly. We’re just twins.”

Now, there’s another dating rumor, and this time, she doesn’t appear to be hiding from it.

On Instagram a few days ago, New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner shared photos of him in NYC, and featured in a few of the snaps is Ice. The rapper herself chimed in, commenting a “1” (Gardner’s jersey number) on the post.

Beyond this post, neither Gardner nor Ice have publicly commented about their potential relationship yet.

This comes after Ice had a bit of a rocky finish to 2024, when she showed up late to a New Year’s Eve festival set and only ended up performing for five minutes. Ice later explained, “I’m sorry guys, surely y’all can forgive me. It was my birthday and it takes a long time to look like a Barbie.”

2025 has been better so far, though. Last month, she teased a new song featuring the lyrics, “She got thin, but she went and got thick again / Shawty got back on her oats.”