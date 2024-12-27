Are Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Dating?

As TMZ reports, a little before Christmas, Carey and .Paak were spotted getting dinner together in Aspen. The two were apparently holding hands and .Paak was seen with his arm around her waist.

However, TMZ reports their sources say the two aren’t dating, but are working on new music together and have been in an Aspen studio. This summer, .Paak shared a video revealing he and Carey were working at the famous Electric Lady Studios together, so it appears the two are carrying on with whatever collaboration that is.

Both artists ended relationships recently. Earlier this year, .Paak filed for divorce from his wife after 12 years of marriage. Shortly before that, Carey and longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka ended their relationship, with Tanaka writing on social media, “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”