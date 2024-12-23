We’re in the time of year when the Billboard Hot 100 chart is ruled by Christmas songs. Specifically, there’s Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and then a bunch of hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Well, some modern classics are finally starting to emerge.

On the latest Hot 100 chart (dated December 28, so it’s the final one of the year), Carey is No. 1 for a 17th week, which puts the song in third place on the all-time list of the most weeks spent at No. 1, behind Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

But, the No. 9 and 10 spots are notable this week, as they mark the first time a pair of more modern holiday classics have hit the top 10: At 9 is Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” and at 10 is Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree.” Both tracks peaked at No. 11 during the 2023-2024 holiday season. Grande’s song is now the newest holiday recording to ever hit the top 10 (it was released in 2014) and Clarkson’s is the second-newest (2013). The previous record-holder was Kenny G’s 1999 release of “Auld Lang Syne,” which peaked at No. 7 during the 1999-2000 holiday season.

Meanwhile, the only non-holiday song left in the top 10 this week is Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” at No. 6.