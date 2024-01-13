Anderson .Paak has become known for his silky smooth love songs. Sadly, the love that inspired so many of those tracks seems to have fizzled out. According to TMZ, the Grammy Award-winner has filed for divorce from his wife Jae Lin (also known as Jaylyn Chang) after 12 years of marriage.

The outlet alleges that based on court documents, the pair decided to call it quits quite suddenly. Anderson reportedly didn’t provide a formal separation date in the documents obtained by the outlet, instead writing “TBD.” Elsewhere in the filing, Anderson states plainly that he would like to be granted a divorce rather than secure a legal separation (which is required in many states before a divorce can be granted).

As for Anderson’s other requests, he’s seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two young children (Soul Rasheed and Shine). As to visitation, due to Anderson’s work obligations, he wants to iron out a schedule suitable for all parties involved. It’s unclear if the couple entered into a prenuptial agreement. Still, sources told TMZ that Anderson’s legal team is in the process of establishing the couple’s marital assets and property.

