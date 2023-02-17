Megan Thee Stallion Primavera Sound Festival 2022
What Is Megan Thee Stallion And Pardison Fontaine’s Relationship Status?

Earlier this month, rumors circulated that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine broke up because they unfollowed each other on social media. What’s more telling than that? However, it looks like that may not be the case. Or maybe the pair were able to resolve things in time for Valentine’s Day, because one social media post showed clues that they’re still together.

Fontaine posted an Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day of two hands, one looking like his and the other resembling Megan’s, taking heart-shaped shots. The long, purple acrylic nails are a pretty obvious giveaway — fans seem to be taking this as a good sign.

Last month, Fontaine had to take to Instagram to clear up other rumors that they’d broken up. Megan was accused of being an “abusive, mean drunk,” which Fontaine refuted in his post. “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n****s a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

