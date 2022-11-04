Drake and 21 Savage’s new album, Her Loss, continues to cause a stir online. As fans dig through each track’s lyrics and other production credit, many have begun to ask will Megan Thee Stallion receive writing credit? The simple answer — yes.

To be clear, Meg didn’t write on the album. However, 21 Savage did use an interpolation of her flow on song, “Rich Flex,” where he raps, “I’m a savage / smack her booty in Magic / I’ll slap a p*ssy n**** with a ratchet.”

The H-town hottie won’t be the only people unwittingly added to the credits, “Savage” co-writers J. White Did It and Bobby Sessions will also receive acknowledgment. This is not the first time an interpolation has been heatedly discussed online. Earlier this summer, Beyoncé’s usage of the 2003 song “Milkshake” on her album, Renaissance, sparked several debates on Twitter. Afterward, the interpolation was removed following Kelis’ expressed displeasure in not being asked beforehand.

On hearing lyrics from the song “Circo Loco,” some fans believe that Drake seemingly defends his fellow Toronto native Tory Lanez’s claims that he did not shoot Meg. After hearing the line, “this b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” Meg immediately shared her disgust on Twitter.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Receiving writing credits on an album where you are possibly being dissed — now, that’s savage!