Are Stormzy And Victoria Monét Dating?

Today (October 11), The Sun shared photos of Stormzy and Victoria Monét together at London’s Heathrow Airport. The photos show the two musicians hugging and kissing each other.

The publication notes Stormzy “grinned as he gave Victoria a hug before kissing her on the lips.” They also cite “an onlooker” as saying, “Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other. They kissed and when he hugged her he picked her up in the air.”

While neither artist has confirmed there’s a relationship here, the two at least appear to be especially comfortable with each other.

This comes shortly after both artists revealed they ended relationships. In July, Stormzy and Love Island presenter Maya Jama announced their break-up in a joint statement that reads in part:

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart. We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we’ve spent this past year trying our best to make it work. However, we recently decided to call it quits. We were 21 and 20 when we first met-both at the beginning of our careers-and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning. We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s okay.”

Then, in September, Monét and John Gaines revealed in a joint statement of their own that they ended their relationship ten months ago. Together, the two have a 3.5-year-old daughter, Hazel.