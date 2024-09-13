Victoria Monét isn’t abandoning with her multiple Grammy Award-winning album, Jaguar II just yet. Today (September 13), the “Alright” singer announced the long-awaited deluxe version of the project is finally on the way.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Victoria revealed the forthcoming album’s release date, writing: “🐆 JAGUAR II DELUXE is otw!! 🐆🤎 10/4! It’s available for pre-order right now. ✨🎉 go do that please 😌.”

Back in February during an appearance on iHeart Radio’s The New Hit List, Victoria confirmed she begun working on the project but was hesitant to share any further details. Now, supporters have a better understanding of what’s to come thanks to a sit down with Apple Music’s New Music Daily, we know Jaguar II will feature several new tracks within the parameters of the Jaguar musical universe.

So far, Victoria has released one new track, “SOS (Sex On Sight)” with Usher, which is slated to appear on the upcoming body of work. Over on the Apple Music pre-save page, eight unnamed tracks will join “SOS (Sex On Sight),” and Victoria’s Bryson Tiller duet “We Might Even Be Falling In Love” to make up the Jaguar II Deluxe‘s official tracklist.

But this project is bittersweet moment for Victoria’s superfans. Victoria has made it clear that Jaguar II Deluxe marks the end of this era sonically. However, there’s still more to come.