Stormzy clearly knows how to celebrate in style. The London rapper recently turned 30 (on July 26), hosting a #MikeGala at the Biltmore Mayfair and inviting some of his most famous friends and admirers to attend. The result was captured in the video for his new song, “Angel In The Marble,” showing off the elegant black-tie styles of Stormzy and his friends, including Dina Asher-Smith, Zadie Smith, Tiana Major9, Little Simz, Skepta, Louis Theroux, Nia DaCosta, and more. The event was even covered in British Vogue.

The title, “Angel In The Marble,” continues the arty kick Stormzy’s been on lately. Similar art museum aesthetics permeated his videos for “Toxic Trait” and “The Weekend” with RAYE, while Stormzy showed off his high-fashion sensibilities with coordinated Burberry suits alongside Burna Boy and Skepta at the recent Met Gala (mandem got a taste for the posh life, innit?).

Stormzy hasn’t announced a new album yet — his last one, This Is What I Mean, came out last November — but he’s certainly been productive lately. In the past month alone, he’s released four new videos touting his longevity and ruminating on his current success, so perhaps an announcement isn’t too far off.

Watch Stormzy’s “Angel In The Marble” video above.