Ari Lennox developed a cult-like following for her soulful songs and her addictive Instagram Live streams. Some of her sessions made it onto her album, while others have landed her in hot water, including comments she made about media moguls Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. So the “Waste My Time” singer took to Twitter to issue a second apology to the women.

“I sincerely apologize to Oprah and Gayle. Y’all legends didn’t deserve that wretched ignorant live,” wrote the musician.

In her original livestream, Lennox was angry at King for her line of questioning during an interview with basketball player Lisa Leslie about the legacy of her late friend and fellow professional athlete Kobe Bryant.

“F*ck Gayle and f*ck Oprah,” the singer yelled. “Y’all are some self-hating pieces of sh*t f*ck asses. If I’ve never seen a c*on more f*cking c*onier than goddamn Kale and Okra. I’m over y’all.”

Before her apology, Lennox revealed the reason she stepped back from holding livestreams, saying, “I can be a b*tch sometimes. Just putting it out there. Not always proud of those moments, but sometimes I am.”

Reflecting on her decision to stop livestreaming, the entertainer confessed,” I have been naive, a sheep, a people pleaser battling traumas and codependency. I was one mindlessly and unintentionally spreading false information in order to impress people. My lives were a playground on top of a fiery hell. I was simply unaware of the damage I was causing. So while some of those lives represent a sweet, free, and even seemingly happier or more confident girl, I was lost and insecure. No self-awareness and so unhappy. Addicted to entertaining others so I didn’t have to face my own reality.”

Closing the thread, Lennox wrote, “So, in conclusion, that’s why there are no more IG lives from me, and prayerfully won’t be. They’re too addicting (for me), and I just don’t enjoy tap dancing at the expense of my mental health.”