Dreamville Music Festival is kicking off tomorrow (March 31) in Raleigh, North Carolina. They have also just announced a special free event that will honor 50 years of hip-hop, titled “50 And Forever,” and led by Amazon Music and the NC Department Of Natural And Cultural Resources.

With panels that feature artists like Ari Lennox, Timbaland, 9th Wonder, and other local performers, and beat-making classes, the all-day party will be hosted at the CAM Raleigh art museum. Additionally, there will be livestreams and other artists honored, including J. Cole (who runs Dreamville), Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Jeezy, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Jadakiss, DJ Drama, Jodeci, Free Marie, and Kenny Burns, according to Variety.

“We’ll have an array of panels as well as a beat-making class,” Nasira Abdur-Razzaq, the event coordinator for CAM Raleigh, said per ABC 11. “There’ll be different interviews with different artists. You’ll have a chance to interact as well as a car show that’s going to be happening across the street. We like the idea of culture and art and music all combining together, which is why this is so important for CAM to be collaborating with Dreamville. So, we just look forward to having everyone here.”

According to the news channel, the events kick off at noon local time and will run until 11 p.m. — with the last panel happening at 8 p.m. Those who wish to go do not also need a festival ticket to attend, giving everyone in the community a chance to experience the festivities.

