Snoop Dogg recently sat down for an interview on Red Table Talk, and before the full episode dropped, it made headlines. Teaser clips showed Snoop discussing his reaction to Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie, during which the host asked about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case. He called King a “b*tch” for mentioning it, and on Red Table Talk, he explained why he reacted the way he did.

Snoop said his criticisms came as the result of him “losing control” due to the cumulative impact of things going on in his life:

“It was just a matter of me losing control, because we still haven’t swallowed [Nipsey Hussle]. That’s still in our hearts right now. We still hurt behind that, and then Kobe and his daughter. […] I lost a grandson, a grandmother. I gotta be strong for everybody. Remember that part. You gotta turn it on. It’s time to be Snoop again, but what about when I want to cry? What about when I’m hurt and I’m feeling bad, and I feel disgusted and I want to be angry and I want to just blurt out? I can’t. I let my emotions get the best of me. I was frustrated.”

He went on to discuss his relationship with Bryant, saying, “Kobe was like the son and brother to LA that we all needed, and we all loved him for that. From the early ’90s to his last days of playing basketball, we watched him grow into a man, a father, a mentor, a leader. He was the kind of guy that was forgiving. He was the kind of guy that was apologetic. So I had to take that on and say let me put a little bit of him in me. […] I loved him as a father to his daughters and how he was transforming into that man that we all want to be. We all want to be that man that’s loved by their kids and their wife, just that stand up guy. To get to that point in life is hard. It’s hard.”

