Yung Miami’s Aspiration To Be The ‘Black Oprah’ Has Fans Giggling Because There Is Already One

Look, man. We’ve all been there; we meant to say one word and said another. Or perhaps we added an adjective where there wasn’t supposed to be one. It happens to the best of us — even celebrities. The difference between them and us civilians, though, is that their miscues get turned into memes and run into the ground on Twitter. City Girls rapper Yung Miami is finding that out now, as the Caresha Please host’s recent comments about her aspirations for the new talk show have fans chuckling at her expense.

In a new interview with XXL, Miami says her goal with the podcast/talk show is “to take it to the next level. I want to be — I think she has a podcast now — a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.” Of course, daytime talk legend Oprah Winfrey is famously already Black — a big part of the reason she’s so notable is being the first Black woman with her impressive list of accomplishments — so fans have been pretty merciless in roasting Miami’s faux pas, understandable as it is. (As an editor, I’m putting the blame on XXL. You have to edit the quotes, too!)

Some are sarcastically making the quote a commentary of Oprah’s appeal to universal audiences (read: mainstream white ones), while others are taking the opportunity to point out Oprah’s less-than-solicitous stance on hip-hop. Miami herself, though, is taking the hilarity in stride, tweeting “Black Oprah” and “The next (((Black))) Oprah!” to keep the conversation going. Check out some of the responses below.

