Look, man. We’ve all been there; we meant to say one word and said another. Or perhaps we added an adjective where there wasn’t supposed to be one. It happens to the best of us — even celebrities. The difference between them and us civilians, though, is that their miscues get turned into memes and run into the ground on Twitter. City Girls rapper Yung Miami is finding that out now, as the Caresha Please host’s recent comments about her aspirations for the new talk show have fans chuckling at her expense.

In a new interview with XXL, Miami says her goal with the podcast/talk show is “to take it to the next level. I want to be — I think she has a podcast now — a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.” Of course, daytime talk legend Oprah Winfrey is famously already Black — a big part of the reason she’s so notable is being the first Black woman with her impressive list of accomplishments — so fans have been pretty merciless in roasting Miami’s faux pas, understandable as it is. (As an editor, I’m putting the blame on XXL. You have to edit the quotes, too!)

Some are sarcastically making the quote a commentary of Oprah’s appeal to universal audiences (read: mainstream white ones), while others are taking the opportunity to point out Oprah’s less-than-solicitous stance on hip-hop. Miami herself, though, is taking the hilarity in stride, tweeting “Black Oprah” and “The next (((Black))) Oprah!” to keep the conversation going. Check out some of the responses below.

Black Oprah!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

The next ((((BLACK)))) OPRAH!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 28, 2022

Nah I see why she said "black" cuz Oprah not one of us https://t.co/dK0MsCU1ax — Reece (@Its_Reece) September 27, 2022

Y’all not gonna sit here and discredit Oprah’s blackness and the struggles she faced to be the first black woman on air. Bird brain https://t.co/mPrbe0bI1q — BeyImpact – Virgo's Groove babes (@Beylmpact) September 28, 2022

no cause when we unpack it you see she was actually talking about how through class analysis Oprah doesn't exist at the intersections of what it means to be a "Black" person therefore Caresha, a traitor to bourgeoisie frameworks could occupy that space in a proletariat way https://t.co/u1PgPsYeqB — Mika (@0pvlent) September 28, 2022

Our culture doesn’t respect its pioneers. Wtf did Oprah do to anyone? Oprah is the blueprint. At one time the wealthiest woman in the world. A self made unambiguously Black Descendant of the Enslaved. She bet on herself and won. Imma stick beside her. pic.twitter.com/V0E1tCYR0W — Madame Haute Gamme (@LaDameBourgeois) September 28, 2022

“I want to be the Black Oprah” pic.twitter.com/i5X2ikZerg — a (@albertoutspoken) September 27, 2022

Oprah Winfrey was able to reach the world without the age of the internet. Saying "I want to be the Black Oprah" makes no sense to me. it's not the statement y'all think it is TBH and undermines her reach within Black communities. — Jason (StarWind) (@EscaflowneClown) September 27, 2022

Caresha saying “I want to be the black Oprah” is funny as hell to me 😂 — Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) September 28, 2022

Yung Miami saying she wants to be "the black Oprah" is the funniest thing that a rapper has ever said. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) September 28, 2022

Idk but Oprah went to an HBCU, and starred in some of the BLACKEST CLASSIC movies. Her TV channel is nothing but black experiences and black stories. I don’t understand. Why isn’t she black? Is it because she is welcomed in yt spaces? — Negress (@socksnotflops) September 28, 2022