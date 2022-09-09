Ari Lennox’s Soulful ‘POF’ Features Background Vocals From J. Cole

Ari Lennox’s new album Age/Sex/Location is here, and though her labelmate J. Cole isn’t listed as an official feature, his voice is still present on the track “POF” as a background vocalist. Lennox rejects judgment of those around her in the soulful record, and Cole’s raspy yet emotive vocals are a nice touch.

“POF” arrives as part of Ari Lennox’s new album Age/Sex/Location. Age features Chloe, Lucky Daye, and Summer Walker and was led by the singles “Pressure” and “Hoodie.” The album was preceded by a surprise EP titled Away Message, labeled a truncated offering to tide fans over while Lennox took a social media hiatus until Age‘s release on Friday (September 9).

This is an exciting time for Ari Lennox fans as Age breaks an over three-year hiatus since her debut album Shea Butter Baby was released. In the interim, she appeared on the Dreamville compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Wale’s Wow…That’s Crazy, Summer Walker’s Still Over It, and the Dreamville and DJ Drama collaborative mixtape D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

Age/Sex/Location is a meaningful release for the 31-year-old, shown in a long text message she sent to her J. Cole. “Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life,” she wrote. “I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms.”

Check out Ari Lennox’s “POF” above.

Age/Sex/Location is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. Listen here.