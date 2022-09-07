Ari Lennox is only a few days away from releasing her highly anticipated album Age/Sex/Location, which will follow up her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby. The new LP is full of amazing guests, like Chlöe Bailey, Lucky Daye, J. Cole, and more.

Today, she shared her gratitude for her collaborators with a lengthy, heartfelt message on Instagram, making sure not to leave anyone’s name out. Read it below.

age/sex/location Sept 9th

This album is the transitional space before my current eat pray love journey

Chloe you are the realest angel. A super legend ready to take over the world that’s rightfully yours. Don’t know anyone who works as hard as you other than cole and lil baby.

Thank you Lucky, you are my music industry husband lol

J. Cole you a real ass n thank you for your production and writing and for singing your heart out on POF. and thank you for your sweet insightful words of encouragement

Summer nobody compares to your gentle slayage I love you sister. You’re Phenomenal.

Theo Your solo gives me chills every time I hear mean mug. Thanks Angel.

Thank you to all the producers Elite, cole, dzl, wu-10, tim suby, loxe jermaine dupree, brian michael cox, michael bearden, ron gilmore,theo croker, ib, J white, cardiak, slim wave, and Organized Noise

And last but not least Elite for executive producing my album. My brother from the same mother, I love you Elite. You sweet angelic best friend you, you make it easy to have so much fun and create the most beautiful soul music. I can’t wait to make many more albums with you.

Shout out to my management Mk and matty, I adore you cute sweetie pies.

Thank you greatly to Justin Lamotte for all the love and hard work you’ve provided over the years. Love you so much.

Dreamville and Interscope y’all are so cute and sweet. I love Y’all