J. Cole and his Dreamville crew surprised the music world on Wednesday with news that they teamed up with DJ Drama for a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The project is titled D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, and as promised, they released the mixtape to the world on Thursday. D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape arrives with 15 songs and appearances from the entire Dreamville crew which includes Cole, Ari Lennox, JID, Earthgang, Cozz, Bas, Lute, and Omen. Additionally, 2 Chainz, ASAP Ferg, Young Nudy, G Perico, Reason, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes also appear on the new project.

The mixtape is the latest compilation project from Dreamville, who has been quite active in that department over the years. It makes for their fourth project as a group following 2014’s Revenge Of The Dreamers, 2015’s Revenge Of The Dreamers II, and 2019’s chart-topping Revenge Of The Dreamers. As for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, some highlight points on the project are Ari Lennox’s sample and interpolation of Rose Royce’s classic record “I’m Going Down,” Cozz’s freestyle over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya?” and excellent verses from the likes of J. Cole, Bas, JID, Earthgang, and more.

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape touches down two days before Dreamville and friends bring their talents to North Carolina for a weekend filled with performances from some of the industry’s best names. The Dreamville cast, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Moneybagg Yo, Wale, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, Larry June, Bia, Morray, Blxst, T-Pain, and more will all appear at this weekend’s Dreamville Festival which takes place on April 2 and 3 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape is out noa via Dreamville and Interscopre. You can stream it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.