Last month, Billy Woods and Elucid (collectively known as Armand Hammer) and The Alchemist announced their second album, Mercy. Due November 7 via Backwoodz Studioz and Rhymesayers Entertainment, the album is the follow-up to the trio’s 2021 debut, Haram.

Today, they’ve shared the second preview of the project, a track called “Super Nintendo.” As suggested by its title, its beat sounds very 16-bit (I can’t place it, but if anyone wants to let me know if there’s a specific game, feel free to reach out on social media), and Billy and Elucid rap their usual, densely-packed verses. You can check it out below.

Regarding The Alchemist: the Los Angeles native has had just about the busiest year of his 30-year career, beginning in January with the rollout for his project with Larry June and 2 Chainz, Life Is Beautiful. From there, he followed up with the ultra-exclusive Forensics alongside Yasiin Bey, then announced Abi & Alan, a collaborative project with Erykah Badu, right before releasing Alfredo II with Freddie Gibbs. Somewhere in all that, he had time to produce the return project from Mobb Deep, Infinite, splicing unused Prodigy verses into new or unheard beats featuring the late Queens rapper’s partner-in-rhyme Havoc to craft the closest thing to a perfect Mobb Deep album we’ve gotten since 2017.

Mercy is due 11/7 via Backwoodz Studioz. You can find more info here.