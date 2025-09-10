In 2021, California superproducer The Alchemist teamed up with New York underground rap duo Armand Hammer (Elucid and Billy Woods) to release Haram, a multilayered project that I’m told had quite some impact on that side of the country.

Today, the unofficial trio has announced the follow-up, Mercy, which is due November 7 via Backwoodz Studioz, with physical distribution by Rhmesayers Entertainment. Features on the album will include Cleo Reed, Earl Sweatshirt, Kapwani, Pink Siifu, Quelle Chris, and Silka, with all the production handled by The Alchemist.

While Mercy will be Armand Hammer’s first album since 2023’s We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, it’s Billy Woods’ second project of the year, following Golliwog, and Elucid’s first since last year’s Revelator. Meanwhile, The Alchemist has been the busiest of the three, teaming up with Yasiin Bey for a full-length project, Forensics, Larry June and 2 Chainz for another, Life Is Beautiful, and Freddie Gibbs for a third, Alfredo 2, the sequel to their 2020 album, Alfredo. He still has another album on the way with Erykah Badu, Abi & Alan, although its release was delayed — presumably because Al has so much going on at once.

Mercy is due 11/7 via Backwoodz Studioz. You can find more info here.