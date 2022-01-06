It was probably only a matter of time before Nas jumped on the NFT trend. He’s invested heavily in blockchain before and has often been on the cutting edge when it comes to his investments in tech. Today, he announced his partnership with blockchain platform Royal to offer 50 percent of the streaming rights from two of his songs as NFTs. According to a press release, a limited number of tokens will be offered on January 11, granting holders a portion of the publishing rights to “Ultra Black” and “Rare” from King’s Disease I and II, respectively.

Of the partnership, Nas said, “I am always looking for new and unique ways to connect with the people. So I am excited to partner with Royal on their new endeavor in order for the world to connect with my music in a new way.” Meanwhile, Royal’s co-founder and CEO Justin “3LAU” Blau said, “Having Nas be the first artist to sell royalty rights through Royal is an incredible affirmation of our mission. It’s proof that artists across genres feel strongly about democratizing ownership of their music, and that they want to be connected to their listeners on a deeper level.”

Royal’s investors also include 3LAU’s fellow electronic artists The Chainsmokers, Disclosure, and Kygo, while hip-hop artists involved include Joyner Lucas, Logic, and Stefflon Don.