In September 2022, Nigerian afrobeats singer https://uproxx.com/music/asake-yoga-organise-the-tonight-show/ released his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe in what capped off an excellent year for him. He took over the afrobeats world with records like “Sungba,” “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY),” “Terminator,” and “Organise” while Mr. Money With The Vibe was heralded by some as the afrobeats album of the year. While some, like myself, may have expected Asake to spend this year crafting his next project, the singer is way ahead of schedule as he announced his second album Work Of Art.

🚨NEW ASAKE ALBUM Asake’s sophomore album, ‘Work of Art’ is set to drop on June 15th, featuring singles Yoga, 2:30, and latest release ‘Amapiano’ ft @Olamide pic.twitter.com/UQIhExOAit — 49th. (@the49thstreet) May 23, 2023

That announcement came with the release of “Amapiano” featuring Olamide, a respected afrobeats singer who signed Asake to his YBNL Nation label. It makes for their second collaboration following last year’s “Omo Ope,” and for their latest record, Asake and Olamide deliver what is undoubtedly a track perfect to start your summer parties. More records like that will be available on Asake’s upcoming album as it will arrive with 14 tracks to its name including “2:30,” “Yoga,” and the newly-released “Amapiano.” The artwork for Work Of Art, which arrives on June 16, depicts a joyous Asake in front of a pair of paintings.

You can listen to “Amapiano” and check out the artwork for Work Of Art above.

Work Of Art is out 6/16 via YBNL Nation & EMPIRE. Find more information here.