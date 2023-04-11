Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Summer Walker announced the release to her upcoming EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, while Kiana Ledé launched her new era with her new single “Jealous” featuring Ella Mai. Burna Boy announced a show at NY’s Citi Field, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium show, and Davido’s fourth album Timeless broke an Apple Music streaming record. Elsewhere, Normani teamed up with Fabletics for a new performance line, Rema performed “Calm Down” and “Holiday” on The Tonight Show, Blxst and Roddy Ricch dropped their video for “Passionate,” and Sol Blume 2023 was rescheduled to August. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Daniel Caesar — Never Enough Daniel Caesar’s Never Enough is a return to form from the man the world was introduced with “Get You” and Freudian. The Toronto singer excels on his first project in three years and it arrives with 18 songs and features from Serpentwithfeet, Omar Apollo, Ty Dolla Sign, BadBadNotGood, Summer Walker, and Rick Ross. THEY. — Nü Moon THEY.’s third album Nü Moon marks a new era for the duo. The project is their first release as independent acts and it appears to be their best yet. Through 14 songs and contributions from Yung Bleu, Kacey Musgraves, Bino Rideaux, Fana Hues, Phil Ade, and Blackbear, Drew Love and Dantes Jones’ THEY. offer a project that presents life and excitement that serve as the light under the moon.

Leon Thomas — “Crash & Burn” Leon Thomas is on a run that could very well put him in a new tier in the R&B game. Following his excellent “Breaking Point” record and co-writing the fan-favorite SZA track “Snooze,” Thomas returns as a man tired and bruised from his failures in love. It’s made in the same vein as “Breaking Point” but with frustrations that err more towards anger than sorrow. Yung Bleu — “Kissing On Your Tattoos” Yung Bleu’s next project Love Scars II, the sequel to his 2020 project, arrives on April 14. Before its release, Bleu checks back in with “Kissing On Your Tattoos,” a sultry record that he uses to show his full admiration for a woman as well as his desire to take things to a new level.

Mahalia — “Terms And Conditions” The wait for Mahalia’s third album will come to an end at some point this year. While there’s no official release date for the project, her new single “Terms And Conditions” is the latest step towards it. Following last fall’s “Bag Of You,” Mahalia’s latest single lists the requirements that need to be fulfilled for someone who wants to love her. In her words, it’s a “love letter to myself whilst being a warning to others.” Dinner Party — “For Granted” Feat. Arin Ray Dinner Party — the group comprised of Terrace Martin, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington, and Robert Glasper — will release their new EP Enigmatic Society on April 14. After sharing the project’s first single, “Insane” with Ant Clemons, the group calls on Arin Ray for their latest single, “For Granted.”

Asake — “2:30” Afrobeats’ most relentless workhouse is back with a new single, and it’s another sweet addition to his catalog. Asake’s “2:30” strikes a joyous celebration of authenticity and individuality that the Nigerian star uses to embrace the true value of his self and his roots. Joeboy — “Duffel Bag” On May 19, afrobeats singer Joeboy will release his sophomore album Body & Soul. Before that project gets here, Joeboy offers a fifth single from the album with “Duffel Bag.” The song is carried by Joeboy’s trademark sweet and heartfelt vocal delivery as well as some sweetly crafted instrumentation like fluid and soulful guitars strings.

Darkoo & Ayra Starr — “Disturbing U” Ayra Starr’s impressive feature run continues beside Darkoo for their new single “Disturbing U.” The infectious record is one Darkoo and Ayra Starr use to question their haters and critics about their frequent comments and inability to mind their business. “Why is my happiness disturbing you?” they sing on the record, a line that will surely stick in your head after a couple spins of this record. Titose — “I’ll Never” Since the release of her debut project Was It Something I Said?, Botswana singer Titose has taken baby steps towards what we hope is her next project. It started with the release of “Cracks Of You” at the end of 2022 and now she’s back with “I’ll Never,” a record that touches on the highs and lows experienced in love.