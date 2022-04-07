Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, we have Kehlani back in action with “Up All Night,” the latest track from her upcoming album Blue Water Road. The song features an appearance from Justin Bieber making for their second collaboration together. Elsewhere, Ella Mai returns with “Leave You Alone” from her upcoming album Heart On My Sleeve and Leven Kali drops his second track of 2022 with “Let It Rain.”

Kehlani — “Up All Night” feat. Justin Bieber Later this month, Kehlani will release her third album Blue Water Road. It appears that the project will be a pop-leaning effort as its two singles — “Altar” and “Little Story” — have suggested. However, Kehlani’s R&B roots will still be intact on Blue Water Road as her third single, “Up At Night” with Justin Bieber, reveals. Ella Mai — “Leave You Alone” Finally, after almost four years, Ella Mai is a month away from dropping her sophomore album Heart On My Sleeve. So far she’s released “DFMU” and “Not Another Love Song” from the project, and now she’s back with “Leave You Alone.” The track finds Ella head over heels for a new lover as she admits to wanting to be by their side at all times.

Leven Kali — “Let It Rain” The last time West Coast singer Leven Kali dropped a project was back in 2020 with Hightide. There’s no word on when his next one will arrive, but his latest single “Let It Rain” could be a sign that it’s coming sooner than later. Kali uses the groovy record to preach about letting go of life’s pains. Alex Isley & Jack Dine — Marigold Music from Alex Isley is always welcomed and appreciated, and thankfully she has a brand new batch of records for us to enjoy. The endearing singer is back in action with Marigold. Her new project is crafted with producer Jack Dine, whom she connected with last in 2019 for their Wilton. Marigold presents nine songs and guest appearances from Robert Glasper and Bas.

Savannah Re — “Last One” Feat. Dylan Sinclair It might safe to say that Toronto singer Savannah Re has an exciting new project on the way. She’s already impressed with work like her 2020 EP Opia, and nearly two years later, Re has made it clear that she’s only improved her game. After kicking off the year with “Fiji,” Re recruits fellow Toronto native Dylan Sinclair for their romantic track “Last One,” one that finds them both committing to a lifetime of love. Phabo — “Before I Let Her Go” Phabo made quite the official entrance into the R&B game in 2021 with his debut album Soulquarius. The impressive project, which was highlighted on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums of 2021 list, showed Phabo’s excellent songwriting skills as well as his ability to craft records worthy of infinite listens. The West Coast singer, who’s not one to fall off his game, returns with his first song of the year, “Before I Let Her Go.”

Asake — “Sungba” Feat. Burna Boy Back in February, Nigerian singer Asake released his debut project Ololade Asake (which is his birth middle and last name). The four-track EP was highlighted by “Sungba,” a truly excellent record that will go down as one of this year’s best afrobeats songs. Now, to make matters even better for Asake and everyone involved, Burna Boy hopped on the track for a thrilling remix and he even joined Asake for an equally chaotic and exciting music video. BNXN fka Buju — “For Days” If you had to craft a XXL Freshman class list for afrobeats, BNXN fka Buju would absolutely make this year’s roster. He’s thrived through guest features on Wizkid’s “Mood,” Timaya’s “Cold Outside,” Wani’s “Times Two (X2),” and more, as well as his own work like his 2021 project Sorry I’m Late. After getting off to a rocket start in 2022 with his assist on Pheelz’s “Finesse,” Buju keeps his streak alive with the vibrant “For Days.”

Col3trane — “Logan Paul” May will mark three years since Col3trane released a project, that being 2019’s Heroine. Hopefully, Col3trane is putting the finishing touches on his next body of work, but until then, feel free to indulge in his latest single, “Logan Paul.” It’s another strong release that sits perfectly beside his most recent tracks “Plus Minus” with Erik The Architect and “Bag” with Lucky Daye. PsychoYP — “Midlife Crisis/WYDTM” Nigerian artist PsychoYP is looking to bring some more attention to himself, and his latest release might just do the job. He arrives with a pair of singles, “Midlife Crisis” and “WYDTM (What You’re Doing To Me),” and they’re records that lean more towards the afrobeats sub-genre, alte. The songs arrive after he dropped his Euphoria project last year.