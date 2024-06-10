Over the last couple of years, Nigerian afrobeats singer Asake has blossomed into one of the biggest names in the genre and an artist recognized globally. It began with his breakout records “Omo Ope” and “Sunga,” the latter which was remixed by Burna Boy and appeared on his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe. A year later, Asake returned with his sophomore album Work Of Art, one spotlighted by the Grammy-nominated “Amapiano” with Olamide. Now, for the third consecutive year, Asake is gearing up to release a new project as the singer shared in an announcement for the Lungu Boy World Tour.

Asake’s Lungu Boy World Tour will begin with two festival dates, the first being AfroNation in Portugal on June 26 and the second in London for Wireless Festival on July 13. A month later, the US leg of the tour begins in Washington D.C. and ends in New York at Madison Square Garden after six shows across the country. Lastly, the tour will wrap up with five dates in Europe and one in Australia.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour are available starting on Wednesday, June 12 at 10am local time through an artist presale. Additional pre-sales will run though the week leading up to the general sale, which begins on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time on asaketour.com.

For tickets for shows in Europe and the United Kingdom, sales will go on sale beginning with a Mastercard presale in France and Netherlands starting from Wednesday, June 12th at 10am local until Friday, June 14th. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week up to the general on sale starting Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at asaketour.com.

You can view the announcement for the Lungu Boy World Tour above and scroll down for the tour dates.

06/26 — Portimao, PT @ AfroNation*^

07/13 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival^

08/16 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/18 — Detroit, MI @ AfroNation^

08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/15 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

09/24 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

09/26 — Berlin, DE @ UberEats Music Hall

09/28 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

10/01 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena*

10/06 — Gold Coast, AU @ Promiseland*^

*Non-Live Nation Date

^Festival Date