Asake had a birthday surprise in store, both for himself and the fans. He dropped the groovy new song, “Only Me,” which finds him coming to a place of self-acceptance where he is content and doesn’t need to compare to others. Basically, it serves as a special release for the singer, that gets an added layer of meaningfulness.

“Today, I honor the journey I’ve been on and the journey yet to come,” he posted on social media today. “Happy birthday to a resilient soul.”

Just a few weeks ago, Asake received his first-ever Grammy nomination for his song, “Amapiano.” It is currently up for the Best African Music Performance category, ahead of the Grammy Awards next month.

Additionally, over the past year, he has been quite busy. He released the “Lonely At The Top” remix with H.E.R., and the original version was the longest No. 1 hit in Nigeria, per the press release. His album, Work Of Art, also peaked at No. 4 on Billboard‘s World Albums Chart.

That success has led to Asake building a massive fanbase. During his two main shows of 2023, he sold out both London’s O2 Arena and NYC’s Barclays Center. The latter marked his first arena show in North America, making him the first African artist to both headline and sell out the venue, per Revolt.TV.

Check out Asake’s “Only Me” above.