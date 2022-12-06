There are many things rapper ASAP Rocky has to be thankful for this holiday season, most notably his budding new family with music superstar Rihanna. Shortly after going public with their relationship, the couple welcomed their first child in the world in May.

With assault charges and a civil lawsuit lingering over the Harlem native’s head, Rocky is devoting every waking second to his infant son. The “Sh*ttin Me” rapper spoke with Complex‘s Jessica McKinney about how fatherhood has been treating him. This isn’t the first time Rocky has opened up, but it has been the most lengthy statement.

Rocky gushed, “It’s beautiful,” before adding, “Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I’m all smiles right now, man.”

When the rapper isn’t wrapped up in his responsibilities as a father, he’s expanding his budding fashion empire. According to Rocky, that’s precisely how he likes it: “I’m in a place where I want to give my all to all of this. All I have is my craft, my art, and my family. That’s just my life. I just want to give motherf*ckers some dope sh*t. They’re going to see. It’s going to be ill.”