ASAP Rocky isn’t a fan of lowbrow comedy. He prefers highbrow art and fashion, though he also watches cartoons and voiced a car horn for Need For Speed Unbound. In late October, Rocky and Rihanna made their first red carpet appearance since becoming parents at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. That was a big night for Rih because she returned to music by contributing two songs to the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Meanwhile, today (December 1) is a big day for Rocky’s artistic pursuits.

The 34-year-old rapper announced Hommemade through a limited-edition collaboration with Gufram. “I’M PROUD TO PRESENT TO YOU MY NEW DECOR LINE @hommemade AND OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH @gufram !!!” Rocky wrote on Instagram. Hommemade is officially dubbed a “furniture interior design studio.”

Rocky’s first Hommemade piece is a reimagining of Gufram’s Cactus, celebrating its 50th anniversary at Art Basel in Miami (as noted by Complex), called “Shroon Cactus.” Gufram posted to Instagram that “there are only 9 of them in the whole world.”

“From mid-century modifications, to contemporary collaborations, they have established themselves as a unique brand and therefore a perfect brand collaborator,” Rocky said of Gufram in a statement shared by Complex. “This is the first collaboration from my HOMMEMADE decor studio, and since I’ve always advocated for mushrooms, it was only right that we made a cactus with them.”

Rocky previously founded AWGE, a creative agency, in 2017. “This sh*t is more than just rap for me,” he told GQ in 2021. “I’m into design, I’m into detail, I’m into elevated taste value.”

