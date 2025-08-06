ASAP Rocky is taking his time releasing his long-awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb, but fans will be getting some new music from him soon all the same. With Rocky appearing in the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest next weekend, it only makes sense that he’ll appear on two songs from its accompanying soundtrack.

According to Rolling Stone, two all-new ASAP Rocky songs are billed to appear on the film’s soundtrack: “Both Eyes Closed” and “Trunks.” The soundtrack will hit DSPs the same day the movie hits theaters: August 15.

The film is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High And Low (or, perhaps more accurately, Heaven And Hell) directed by Spike Lee. It transplants the drama of a kidnapping from post-war Japan to modern New York City, changing the original film’s shoe magnate into a record company CEO played by Denzel Washington. Rocky will take on the role of the charismatic but unhinged kidnapper.

If it seems like Washington, a Broadway vet, is a bit too distinguished for the role of a rap music exec, Rocky himself refuted the notion during a recent interview. As he told Variety, “Denzel plays more Memphis rap than anybody I know… I was shocked. He’s an OG. You would expect him to listen to Miles Davis all day. Nah, he said, ‘Throw on NLE Choppa,’ [then Washington rapped] ‘I don’t do drive-bys no more, I walk ’em down’ That’s verbatim. I was like, ‘This is gonna be lit. It’s on now.'”

Highest 2 Lowest is out 8/15. Check out its trailer above.