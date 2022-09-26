A$AP Rocky teased that Rolling Loud in New York City’s Citi Field on Saturday night (September 24) would be “his last show until the album.” Turns out, Rocky’s fans will only have 30 minutes to tide them over. The Harlem-bred rapper expressed disappointment over his short set that saw him bring out Glorilla and French Montana.

“I am so hurt right now!” Rocky wrote in a note posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon (September 25). “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

The 33-year-old continued: “I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail , over the course of MONTHS… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!! A$AP4EVA.”

According to TMZ, Rocky was supposed to begin his set at 8:55 p.m. local time “but didn’t go on until a good 45 minutes later,” and the set was cut short by Rolling Loud organizers “because of a noise ordinance.”

Rocky took the stage with “Grim Freestyle” followed by “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2.” Midway through, he performed “Sights,” his new collaborative single with Playboi Carti, for the first time. Then, Glorilla joined for a rendition of her breakthrough hit “FNF (Let’s Go),” and Rocky closed out the abbreviated set alongside French Montana for “Mopstick.”

Throughout, Rocky spent time between songs calling for fans to “open that b*tch” for mosh pits, which resulted in the meme treatment. Tyler, the Creator went as far as switching his Instagram profile picture to the circulating photo of a struggling Rocky in the subpar pit.

Not Tyler The Creator changing his profile pic to Asap Rocky in the pit 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZedeWIMnIi — RapTV (@Rap) September 26, 2022

Rocky didn’t have to endure the internet’s wrath for too long, though. Shortly after posting his apology, Rihanna confirmed she is the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Watch Rocky at Rolling Loud New York above.